Russian rouble fell to its lowest level over last year: 80 roubles to the dollar

The Russian rouble has fallen against the dollar for the first time since April last year, to 80 roubles against the USD during trading on the Moscow Currency Exchange.

Source: Data from the Moscow Exchange.

At 09:50 (Kyiv time), the dollar exchange rate was 80.2 roubles to the US dollar.

The euro is trading at 87.55.

Note:

On 1 March, the Russian rouble fell to its lowest level in 10 months, losing about 20% of its value since the beginning of December. Western sanctions, declining revenues from energy sales and high military spending are putting much pressure on the Russian currency.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!