All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UOC-MP priest who molested his own daughters detained – Prosecutor's Office

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 April 2023, 17:44
UOC-MP priest who molested his own daughters detained – Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers in the city of Dnipro detained a priest of one of the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who molested his biological daughters.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation reports that the priest, after his wife’s death, had been committing indecent acts against his two daughters,  ages 13 and 15, for a long time when he stayed in the house alone with them.

The girls told their older brother about it, and he informed the police right away.

The priest was detained and handed a notice on suspicion of child molestation.

 
Detention of a perverted priest
photo: the Prosecutor's Office in Dnipro Oblast

The Prosecutor General’s Office reports that the information about the indecent acts of the priest was confirmed with the help of investigative measures and the interrogations of the girls with the use of the "green room". [The "green room" is a system of measures to ensure the rights and freedoms of children during investigative and procedural actions by creating modern conditions and implementing European standards in the communication of police officers with a child who has witnessed or suffered from a crime or is in conflict with the law - ed.]

At the moment, children are under the supervision of doctors. The request for the arrest of the suspect was sent to court.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: