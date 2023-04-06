All Sections
UOC-MP priest who molested his own daughters detained – Prosecutor's Office

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 April 2023, 17:44
Law enforcement officers in the city of Dnipro detained a priest of one of the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who molested his biological daughters.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation reports that the priest, after his wife’s death, had been committing indecent acts against his two daughters,  ages 13 and 15, for a long time when he stayed in the house alone with them.

The girls told their older brother about it, and he informed the police right away.

The priest was detained and handed a notice on suspicion of child molestation.

 
Detention of a perverted priest
photo: the Prosecutor's Office in Dnipro Oblast

The Prosecutor General’s Office reports that the information about the indecent acts of the priest was confirmed with the help of investigative measures and the interrogations of the girls with the use of the "green room". [The "green room" is a system of measures to ensure the rights and freedoms of children during investigative and procedural actions by creating modern conditions and implementing European standards in the communication of police officers with a child who has witnessed or suffered from a crime or is in conflict with the law - ed.]

At the moment, children are under the supervision of doctors. The request for the arrest of the suspect was sent to court.

Advertisement: