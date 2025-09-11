All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service has opened 180 cases against priests of Moscow-linked church since start of full-scale war

Anhelina Strashkulych, Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 September 2025, 09:30
Ukraine's Security Service has opened 180 cases against priests of Moscow-linked church since start of full-scale war
Detainment of a priest. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened 180 criminal cases against priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with 23 bishops among those under investigation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article (English translation coming soon)

Details: The cases concern unlawful activities by UOC clergy. 

Proceedings have been launched under various articles – ranging from treason and justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine to child abuse and the smuggling of citizens across the border.

So far, Ukrainian courts have convicted 38 UOC clerics of criminal offences.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement has opened criminal cases against priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church suspected of collaboration with Russia.

According to official data, the most common charge is justifying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine (Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code), with 45 cases opened. Another 33 cases involve collaboration activity (Article 111-1).

Priests have also been prosecuted for the production and dissemination of communist and Nazi symbols (11 cases), treason (10 cases), and aiding Russia (5 cases).

In addition, there are three cases each for facilitating the seizure of state power (Article 109) and for encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity (Article 110).

Background:

  • In August 2025, SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk reported more than 170 criminal proceedings against UOC priests.
  • Experts from Ukraine’s State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) found evidence that the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC was affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), and ordered it to sever all ties with Moscow by 18 August 2025.
  • However, the Kyiv Metropolis refused to comply, claiming the order was fictitious and irrelevant to the UOC. In response, DESS filed a lawsuit seeking to terminate the state registration of the UOC’s Kyiv Metropolis.

