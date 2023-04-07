All Sections
Ukrainians show combat deployment of Czech MLRS they call "Bloodsucker"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 April 2023, 17:58

The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the operation of the Czech RM-70 Vampir multiple rocket launcher system.

Source: United Press Center of the defence forces of the Taurida Front (Ukraine's south – ed).

Quote: "Bloodsucker" is the name given to the RM-70 Vampir MLRS. This Czech installation [mounted] on the Tatra [8x8 truck] chassis allows you to quickly move to the firing line, complete the firing task and withdraw to a safe place.

In addition, there is an additional "package" of 40 rockets for quick reloading.

Details: The commander of the MLRS crew noted that if you compare the Grad MLRS and the RM-70 Vampir, it feels like switching from a Soviet car to a foreign car.

Advertisement: