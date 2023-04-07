Zelenskyy takes part in Muslim iftar and declares it an official tradition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in iftar [the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan – ed.] and said that now it will be a tradition at the official level as well.

Details: During the iftar, with the participation of Muslim soldiers, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Zelenskyy announced that this would be the beginning of a new tradition during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

Quote: "Today we are starting such a tradition for Ukraine – iftar at the official level – together with our heroes, the present Muslim soldiers, together with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, together with representatives of the entire Muslim community of Ukraine. Moreover, with this, we affirm that Ukraine values every person and community."

Details: The President emphasised that diversity anchored by respect is part of the character of an independent Ukraine.

"And let this character of ours always strengthen and direct us to good deeds," he said.

Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine is grateful to the Muslims of the country and the entire international Muslim community, who, like Ukrainians, seek peace and protection from evil.

Quote: "Ukraine will never forget those fighting for freedom and security throughout our territories. We are all united by faith and we do not know the path ahead for certain. However, we are all confident in one thing: we will not break, we will not be separated, and we will not be erased; and most importantly, we will not allow our values to be erased, because we walk [through life] with respect for the sake of unity and the sake of freedom.

We trust Him who gave us this most important thing, who gave us life, and we believe that the day will come when He will also give us Victory."

Reference: Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan held at the local evening prayer time.

At the end of the 20th century, Muslims began to organise iftar in different countries, not only for Muslims. It is used to strengthen ties between representatives of different nationalities living in the country and familiarise themselves with Muslims' lives.

