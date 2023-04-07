All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy takes part in Muslim iftar and declares it an official tradition

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 20:57
Zelenskyy takes part in Muslim iftar and declares it an official tradition
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in iftar [the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan – ed.] and said that now it will be a tradition at the official level as well.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: During the iftar, with the participation of Muslim soldiers, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Zelenskyy announced that this would be the beginning of a new tradition during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

Quote: "Today we are starting such a tradition for Ukraine – iftar at the official level – together with our heroes, the present Muslim soldiers, together with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, together with representatives of the entire Muslim community of Ukraine. Moreover, with this, we affirm that Ukraine values every person and community."

Details: The President emphasised that diversity anchored by respect is part of the character of an independent Ukraine.

"And let this character of ours always strengthen and direct us to good deeds," he said.

Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine is grateful to the Muslims of the country and the entire international Muslim community, who, like Ukrainians, seek peace and protection from evil.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "Ukraine will never forget those fighting for freedom and security throughout our territories. We are all united by faith and we do not know the path ahead for certain. However, we are all confident in one thing: we will not break, we will not be separated, and we will not be erased; and most importantly, we will not allow our values to be erased, because we walk [through life] with respect for the sake of unity and the sake of freedom.

We trust Him who gave us this most important thing, who gave us life, and we believe that the day will come when He will also give us Victory."

Reference: Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan held at the local evening prayer time.

At the end of the 20th century, Muslims began to organise iftar in different countries, not only for Muslims. It is used to strengthen ties between representatives of different nationalities living in the country and familiarise themselves with Muslims' lives.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: