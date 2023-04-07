All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


T-64 tank repair centre for Ukraine established in Poland

Friday, 7 April 2023, 21:00

Work on overhauling T-64 tanks has started at the Polish arms plant Bumar-Labędy as part of the agreement between the Polish arms concern Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Ukroboronprom [Ukraine’s Defence Industry – ed.].

Source: Polish news outlet PGZ's press release, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bumar-Labędy and Ukroboronprom have jointly established a technology centre that will repair T-64 tanks, maintain them, keep them operational and restore them to complete working order.

Advertisement:

Cooperation in the maintenance of T-72 and PT-91 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine by Poland, is also planned in the long term. The possibility of joint work on the maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine by the international coalition, is also being considered.

Bumar-Labędy is considered to become a service centre for Leopard 2 tanks, which were delivered to Ukraine by the international tank coalition.

Quote: "Thanks to the implemented programme to upgrade Leopard 2A4 tanks to the 2PL standard for the needs of the Polish army, the company has gained the necessary knowledge, technical means and experience in this area," the statement said.

Details: The current cooperation in servicing T-64 tanks is another one in a series of agreements concluded between the Polish and Ukrainian sides.

Background: During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Poland this week, an agreement on cooperation in the joint production of 125-mm tank ammunition and a letter of intent to sell Rosomak-wheeled armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine were signed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: