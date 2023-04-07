T-64 tank repair centre for Ukraine established in Poland

Work on overhauling T-64 tanks has started at the Polish arms plant Bumar-Labędy as part of the agreement between the Polish arms concern Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Ukroboronprom [Ukraine’s Defence Industry – ed.].

Source: Polish news outlet PGZ's press release, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bumar-Labędy and Ukroboronprom have jointly established a technology centre that will repair T-64 tanks, maintain them, keep them operational and restore them to complete working order.

Cooperation in the maintenance of T-72 and PT-91 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine by Poland, is also planned in the long term. The possibility of joint work on the maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks, which were transferred to Ukraine by the international coalition, is also being considered.

Bumar-Labędy is considered to become a service centre for Leopard 2 tanks, which were delivered to Ukraine by the international tank coalition.

Quote: "Thanks to the implemented programme to upgrade Leopard 2A4 tanks to the 2PL standard for the needs of the Polish army, the company has gained the necessary knowledge, technical means and experience in this area," the statement said.

Details: The current cooperation in servicing T-64 tanks is another one in a series of agreements concluded between the Polish and Ukrainian sides.

Background: During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Poland this week, an agreement on cooperation in the joint production of 125-mm tank ammunition and a letter of intent to sell Rosomak-wheeled armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine were signed.

