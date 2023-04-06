All Sections
Ukraine orders more Rosomak armoured vehicles from Poland than previously announced

European PravdaThursday, 6 April 2023, 18:22

Ukraine has ordered 150 Rosomak armoured vehicles from Poland, which is 50 vehicles more than has been announced in previous statements over the past few days.

Source: Piotr Müller, the spokesperson for the Polish government, on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, reported last week that Ukraine would purchase 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured vehicles. On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the purchase but did not say the number while being in Warsaw. 

Quote from Müller: "One of the main topics of the talks was the purchase of Polish military equipment by the Ukrainian side, which is buying 150 Rosomak armoured vehicles, RAK self-propelled mortars for three companies, and 100 missiles for PIORUN man-portable air defence systems from Polish factories."

More details: The figures for RAK mortars announced by Müller mean that Ukraine will buy about 50 of them itself. They are made on the basis of the Rosomak armoured vehicle.

Background: Poland and Ukraine have signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and an agreement on cooperation in the joint production of 125 mm tank ammunition.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country has already prepared eight MiG-29 fighter jets to be transferred to Ukraine.

