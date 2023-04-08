All Sections
Russia fails in "winter war" against Ukrainian power system – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 09:11
Russia fails in winter war against Ukrainian power system – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia failed to bring Ukraine's unified energy system to collapse at the end of 2022, and now this campaign has been effectively curtailed.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system (UES) within the 2022-23 winter has highly likely failed. Russia has conducted long range strikes since October 2022, but large-scale attacks have become rare since early March 2023. Smaller scale strikes (with fewer than 25 munitions) continue, but are highly likely having much less impact on the UES," UK MoD noted

Details: Ukraine’s network operating companies continue to source replacement transformers and other critical components. Transporting and installing these components is a major logistical challenge, especially high voltage transformers which weigh at least 100 tonnes.

"Ukraine’s energy situation will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather. Planning and preparations for next winter have likely already begun," UK Defence Intelligence stressed.

Background: The UK MoD noted in its previous review that Russia had deployed additional troops to the city of Bakhmut and had been partially successful there.

