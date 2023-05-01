All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian volunteers create Trembita missile

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 04:50
Ukrainian volunteers create Trembita missile
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO

Volunteer engineers are developing the Trembita combat missile with an effective range of 140 km.

Source: Militarnyi

Quote: "The work is conducted by the engineers from the PARS volunteer design bureau and with the participation of volunteers from theVidsich (Rebuff) сivic movement.

Designers plan to create a small cruise missile with a pulsejet engine.

The missile is planned to be used to destroy objects and exhaust the enemy’s anti-aircraft defences."

Quote from the developers: "Our simple missile is incomparably cheaper than projectiles of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems."

Details: It is stated that the missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of 140 kilometers.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the plans, a salvo launch of 20 such missiles will allow Ukrainians to overcome Russia's air defence and hit targets at a significant range.

The volunteers want to launch the production of individual parts and components of the missile throughout Ukraine, using garage workshops.

Declared characteristics of the Trembita missile:

  • Weight: 100 kg;
  • Warhead weight: 20 kg;
  • Effective range: over 140 km;
  • Speed: over 400 km/h;
  • Maximum flight altitude: 2000 m;
  • Minimum flight altitude: 30 m;
  • Engine: 30 l.

The rocket engine has no moving parts, is simple to manufacture, and runs on gasoline. It will be launched from a pneumatic catapult.

The warhead can contain a thermobaric charge or a combined 20-kg high-explosive charge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: