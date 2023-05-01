Ukrainian volunteers create Trembita missile
Volunteer engineers are developing the Trembita combat missile with an effective range of 140 km.
Source: Militarnyi
Quote: "The work is conducted by the engineers from the PARS volunteer design bureau and with the participation of volunteers from theVidsich (Rebuff) сivic movement.
Designers plan to create a small cruise missile with a pulsejet engine.
The missile is planned to be used to destroy objects and exhaust the enemy’s anti-aircraft defences."
Quote from the developers: "Our simple missile is incomparably cheaper than projectiles of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems."
Details: It is stated that the missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of 140 kilometers.
According to the plans, a salvo launch of 20 such missiles will allow Ukrainians to overcome Russia's air defence and hit targets at a significant range.
The volunteers want to launch the production of individual parts and components of the missile throughout Ukraine, using garage workshops.
Declared characteristics of the Trembita missile:
- Weight: 100 kg;
- Warhead weight: 20 kg;
- Effective range: over 140 km;
- Speed: over 400 km/h;
- Maximum flight altitude: 2000 m;
- Minimum flight altitude: 30 m;
- Engine: 30 l.
The rocket engine has no moving parts, is simple to manufacture, and runs on gasoline. It will be launched from a pneumatic catapult.
The warhead can contain a thermobaric charge or a combined 20-kg high-explosive charge.
