All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian volunteers create Trembita missile

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 04:50
Ukrainian volunteers create Trembita missile
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO

Volunteer engineers are developing the Trembita combat missile with an effective range of 140 km.

Source: Militarnyi

Quote: "The work is conducted by the engineers from the PARS volunteer design bureau and with the participation of volunteers from theVidsich (Rebuff) сivic movement.

Advertisement:

Designers plan to create a small cruise missile with a pulsejet engine.

The missile is planned to be used to destroy objects and exhaust the enemy’s anti-aircraft defences."

Quote from the developers: "Our simple missile is incomparably cheaper than projectiles of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems."

Details: It is stated that the missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of 140 kilometers.

According to the plans, a salvo launch of 20 such missiles will allow Ukrainians to overcome Russia's air defence and hit targets at a significant range.

The volunteers want to launch the production of individual parts and components of the missile throughout Ukraine, using garage workshops.

Declared characteristics of the Trembita missile:

  • Weight: 100 kg;
  • Warhead weight: 20 kg;
  • Effective range: over 140 km;
  • Speed: over 400 km/h;
  • Maximum flight altitude: 2000 m;
  • Minimum flight altitude: 30 m;
  • Engine: 30 l.

The rocket engine has no moving parts, is simple to manufacture, and runs on gasoline. It will be launched from a pneumatic catapult.

The warhead can contain a thermobaric charge or a combined 20-kg high-explosive charge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: