All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces lost more than company of soldiers on Tavria front over past 24 hours – Commander of Tavria troops grouping

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 May 2023, 15:03
Russian forces lost more than company of soldiers on Tavria front over past 24 hours – Commander of Tavria troops grouping
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, photo from his Telegram

The Russian army continues to storm the Tavria front, but to no avail. They have lost more than a company of soldiers [roughly 100 soldiers – ed.]; all of them have been either killed or wounded.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of Tavria, the operational-strategic group of troops, on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi states that Russia is focusing its primary efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Russian forces are actively using tactical and army aircraft to strike the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces nine times on the night of 1 May. These attacks were unsuccessful, and Russian forces retreated.

The Russian army is bombarding the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements bordering the contact line using tanks, multiple rocket launchers and tube artillery.

They also use UAVs to adjust artillery fire.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "A total of 162 strikes were reported on the Tavria front overnight.

On the Tavria front, the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces carried out 232 combat missions overnight. These included both counter-battery fire and engaging the planned targets identified earlier.

The enemy's losses were over a company [of troops], with [all of them either] killed or wounded".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: