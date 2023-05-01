All Sections
Russian forces lost more than company of soldiers on Tavria front over past 24 hours – Commander of Tavria troops grouping

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 May 2023, 15:03
Russian forces lost more than company of soldiers on Tavria front over past 24 hours – Commander of Tavria troops grouping
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, photo from his Telegram

The Russian army continues to storm the Tavria front, but to no avail. They have lost more than a company of soldiers [roughly 100 soldiers – ed.]; all of them have been either killed or wounded.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of Tavria, the operational-strategic group of troops, on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi states that Russia is focusing its primary efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Russian forces are actively using tactical and army aircraft to strike the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces nine times on the night of 1 May. These attacks were unsuccessful, and Russian forces retreated.

The Russian army is bombarding the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements bordering the contact line using tanks, multiple rocket launchers and tube artillery.

They also use UAVs to adjust artillery fire.

Quote: "A total of 162 strikes were reported on the Tavria front overnight.

On the Tavria front, the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces carried out 232 combat missions overnight. These included both counter-battery fire and engaging the planned targets identified earlier.

The enemy's losses were over a company [of troops], with [all of them either] killed or wounded".

