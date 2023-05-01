Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea

At the request of the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the court arrested five offending sea vessels transporting looted Ukrainian grain through the occupied peninsula.

Source: press service of the prosecutor general's Office.

The vessels Vera, Volga-Don 5043 and 205, as well as Volga-Balt 188 and 106 under the flags of the Russian Federation were systematically illegally entering the closed Sevastopol Commercial Seaport.

"Thus, violators transported stolen Ukrainian grain to third countries and used Crimea as a kind of 'logistics hub' in their criminal scheme," the prosecutor's office added.

As part of this case, at the request of the prosecutor's office of the autonomous region, the court seized 15 such vessel violators.

Foreign-flagged vessels entering the seaports of Crimea are qualified as actions that undermine the sovereignty of Ukraine and violate the norms of national legislation.

Such actions entail criminal liability of shipowners, operators and ship captains.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

