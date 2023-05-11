All Sections
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 02:51
The invaders are taking documents and property from the Ukrainian state institutions they captured in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The occupation administrations of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporozhzhia and Kherson Oblast are ceasing their activities on a large scale.

Documentation, office equipment and other property of Ukrainian state institutions, which previously housed the occupiers, are being taken to the Russian Federation.

Some of the collaborators and their families have also already left for Russian territory."

Details: According to the NRC, the Russians are also taking away medical equipment from hospitals located in the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine.

Advertisement: