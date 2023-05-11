All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine

The invaders are taking documents and property from the Ukrainian state institutions they captured in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The occupation administrations of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporozhzhia and Kherson Oblast are ceasing their activities on a large scale.

Documentation, office equipment and other property of Ukrainian state institutions, which previously housed the occupiers, are being taken to the Russian Federation.

Some of the collaborators and their families have also already left for Russian territory."

Details: According to the NRC, the Russians are also taking away medical equipment from hospitals located in the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: