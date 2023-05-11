Power supply limited in six oblasts due to attacks

Power engineers are continuing to record damage to infrastructure due to Russian attacks. Some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Oblasts remain without electricity.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

As of Thursday morning, 753 consumers had been disconnected from gas supply in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to the attacks, the ministry added.

"Despite the difficult security situation, power engineers continue restoration works. During the day, it was possible to re-connect 9,500 consumers back to the grid. Most of them are consumers in Donetsk and Kherson Oblasts," the report says.

The country's energy system is stable.

