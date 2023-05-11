Occupiers destroy Kinburn Peninsula: 4 million trees affected by fires

In the year of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine the ecologists registered 131 fires on the temporarily occupied Kinburn Peninsula located in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The fire affected over 5,000 hectares of the territory of the national park. The fires on the peninsula have affected up to 4 million trees.

Source: Monitoring conducted by the employees of the Biloberezhzhia Sviatoslava National Park, based on the data provided by the Sentinel-2 satellite, as reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

"The majority of the fires had a recurring nature and affected the same area several times.

Advertisement:

It will only be possible to calculate the exact damage caused by the fires after this territory is liberated," the Ministry stated.

Photo: Darkngs/Wikipedia

Overall, 20% of the natural reserve fund was affected by the war in Ukraine.

"Our ecology inspectors thoroughly record and calculate all damage to the environment caused by the Russians during the war, so that Russia pays for all its crimes against nature," the Ministry added.

Background:

The Kinburn Peninsula, the "diamond" of Ukrainian nature, located in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, is currently occupied by Russia.

The two areas of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve, the Biloberezhzhia Sviatoslava National Park, the Kinburn Spit Regional Landscape Park, and Yarlytska Zatoka wetlands are located on the peninsula.

Earlier, the Ministry of Environmental Protection stated that the Russians have caused at least 202 billion hryvnias [approximately USD5,5 billion – ed.] worth of damage during the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!