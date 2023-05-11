Warsaw delivers first 6 metro cars to Kyiv

Kyiv has received the first batch of six metro cars as charitable aid from Warsaw.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram.

Quote: "This became possible thanks to the letter signed last year between the capitals of Poland and Ukraine regarding the free transfer of 60 decommissioned cars of the Warsaw metro," Klitschko wrote.

The received cars belong to the rolling stock of series No. 81-717, also used in the Kyiv metro. First, they will be used as technical donors for existing rolling stock capital repairs.

Advertisement:

"This is a significant help for the Kyiv metro, as 80% of the rolling stock is Soviet-made. Similar cars are operated in the Warsaw metro," Klitschko added.

According to him, the delivery of all 60 cars will happen in stages over the course of this year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!