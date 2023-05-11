All Sections
Man is killed by mine in Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 16:40
Man is killed by mine in Kherson Oblast
Photo by Prosecutor’s Office

A resident of Kherson Oblast stepped on a Russian mine in a field and died at the scene on 11 May.

Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the investigation, on 11 May two men went to inspect a land plot near the village of Blahodatne to see whether it was suitable for agricultural work.

One of them stepped on a mine left by the Russian occupiers in a field along the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. The mine blew up.

The man died at the scene from his injuries. The second man was not injured.

 

