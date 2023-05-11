All Sections
Russia once again threatens to terminate Black Sea Grain Initiative

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 11 May 2023, 20:14

The Russian Foreign Ministry has once again threatened not to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if Moscow's conditions are not met.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Sergei Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, said that if the consensus on the grain agreement would not be reached by 18 May with Russian requirements taken into account, it will cease to exist.

As he states, "there is no progress in the issue of reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, sceptical assessments are heard from the UN".

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia allegedly continues to face barriers in the export of agricultural products and "cannot tolerate hypocrisy and double standards".

Background: Two days of talks on the Black Sea Grain Initiative at the level of Deputy Defence Ministers have ended in Istanbul, Türkiye.

