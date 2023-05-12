Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast four times at night

On the night of 11-12 May, Russian occupiers fired at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast four times.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four attacks overnight. The Russian army targeted Nikopol district. The city of Nikopol itself, as well as Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas, were under attack [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: Serhii Lysak has said that the Russians fired at the territory of the oblast with heavy artillery; there were no casualties.

"Information on the consequences is being clarified. Search and rescuers are inspecting the scenes," added Lysak.

