740 air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv since full-scale war began

Since the start of the full-scale war on 24 February 2022, 740 air-raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv. In total, the air-raid warnings lasted for 851 hours and 38 minutes.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on 12 May

Details: However, in recent months, all missiles and drones over the capital have been shot down.

Quote: "For more than two months now, the guardians of Kyiv's skies have been working flawlessly – not a single missile or drone has reached its target."

More details: Earlier, the Ministry of Reintegration explained to fellow citizens how to recognise a kamikaze drone and how to act in the event of a drone attack.

And the National Police explained what children should do during an air-raid warning at school or on the street.

