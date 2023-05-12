All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Energoatom trains personnel to replace those working at ZNPP after liberation

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 12 May 2023, 11:15

Energoatom, Ukraine's state-run company responsible for operation of all nuclear power plants in this country, has been training personnel who should enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP immediately after liberation and start working.

Source: Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, writes Ukrinform news agency.

"We are preparing now on Ukraine's (controlled – ed.) territory. We have the staff who left Enerhodar. This staff works at our other separate divisions, including nuclear power plants, but we support their readiness to go to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on the first call," Kotin said.

According to him, Energoatom is also preparing shifts at nuclear power plants and completing personnel changes required in case of a shortage of personnel at the ZNNP after it is liberated.

Advertisement:

He added that there are signs of Russians preparing for "evacuation". Special training was conducted for Rosatom (Russian NPP operator) and military personnel to leave the station quickly.

Note: The "leadership" of the ZNNP set by the Russians urgently go on vacations en masse, looking for ways to evacuate the station during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: