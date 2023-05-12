Energoatom trains personnel to replace those working at ZNPP after liberation

Energoatom, Ukraine's state-run company responsible for operation of all nuclear power plants in this country, has been training personnel who should enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP immediately after liberation and start working.

Source: Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, writes Ukrinform news agency.

"We are preparing now on Ukraine's (controlled – ed.) territory. We have the staff who left Enerhodar. This staff works at our other separate divisions, including nuclear power plants, but we support their readiness to go to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on the first call," Kotin said.

According to him, Energoatom is also preparing shifts at nuclear power plants and completing personnel changes required in case of a shortage of personnel at the ZNNP after it is liberated.

He added that there are signs of Russians preparing for "evacuation". Special training was conducted for Rosatom (Russian NPP operator) and military personnel to leave the station quickly.

Note: The "leadership" of the ZNNP set by the Russians urgently go on vacations en masse, looking for ways to evacuate the station during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

