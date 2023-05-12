All Sections
Zelenskyу holds Staff meeting: Ground Forces commander reports halt of Russian advance on multiple fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 May 2023, 12:48
Zelenskyу holds Staff meeting: Ground Forces commander reports halt of Russian advance on multiple fronts
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[Another] Staff [meeting]. We heard a report by General [Oleksandr] Syrskyy, whose units have stopped the invaders by force and even pushed them back on some fronts."

Details: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, also reported on the combat situation.

The situations in the areas of responsibility of other groups, Odesa and Pivnich (North), are also under control.

At the Staff meeting, the priority needs of all these groups were determined and the president was informed about the pace of equipping the new brigades with hardware and ammunition.

Essential reports were also made by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

 "All our long-term contracts for the supply of ammunition and missiles have been checked," the president emphasised.

Advertisement: