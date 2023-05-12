All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church given probation for spreading Russian propaganda

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 14:43
Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church given probation for spreading Russian propaganda
IOSAF, FORMER HEAD OF THE KIROVOHRAD DIOCESE OF THE UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE MOSCOW PATRIARCHATE

The court has sentenced the former head of Kirovohrad Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) and his secretary to three years of imprisonment with a probationary period of two years for spreading Russian propaganda in churches.

Source: Kirovohrad Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's sources

Details: Prosecutors proved in court that the metropolitan Petro Huben and his secretary Roman Kondratiuk publicly approved the seizure of Ukraine and incited inter-religious hatred in the oblast in favour of Russia.

Advertisement:

On their orders, hostile propaganda literature printed in Russian printing houses was distributed to parishioners in churches. Law enforcement officers discovered a significant amount of pro-Russian printed materials and other documents on the premises of the diocese.

 

As the Security Service of Ukraine states, according to the investigation, the bishop was a member of the closest circle of the Moscow Patriarch Kiril, with whom he coordinated subversive activities against Ukraine.

For this, the metropolitan was in constant contact with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and carried out his instructions regarding the justification of Russian aggression and occupation of the eastern and southern territories of Ukraine, in particular the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Instructions from Moscow came in the form of written circulars as well as during personal meetings in Russia.

The metropolitan and the secretary were found guilty of violating the equality of citizens based on their race, nation, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds (Article 28.2, 161.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment is three years of imprisonment with a probationary period of two years. For a year, they are prohibited from holding the positions of heads of religious departments and dioceses.

The prosecutor's office reports that when imposing the punishment, the court considered the guilty plea and cooperation with the investigation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: