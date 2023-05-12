All Sections
Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church given probation for spreading Russian propaganda

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 14:43
IOSAF, FORMER HEAD OF THE KIROVOHRAD DIOCESE OF THE UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE MOSCOW PATRIARCHATE

The court has sentenced the former head of Kirovohrad Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) and his secretary to three years of imprisonment with a probationary period of two years for spreading Russian propaganda in churches.

Source: Kirovohrad Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's sources

Details: Prosecutors proved in court that the metropolitan Petro Huben and his secretary Roman Kondratiuk publicly approved the seizure of Ukraine and incited inter-religious hatred in the oblast in favour of Russia.

On their orders, hostile propaganda literature printed in Russian printing houses was distributed to parishioners in churches. Law enforcement officers discovered a significant amount of pro-Russian printed materials and other documents on the premises of the diocese.

As the Security Service of Ukraine states, according to the investigation, the bishop was a member of the closest circle of the Moscow Patriarch Kiril, with whom he coordinated subversive activities against Ukraine.

For this, the metropolitan was in constant contact with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and carried out his instructions regarding the justification of Russian aggression and occupation of the eastern and southern territories of Ukraine, in particular the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Instructions from Moscow came in the form of written circulars as well as during personal meetings in Russia.

The metropolitan and the secretary were found guilty of violating the equality of citizens based on their race, nation, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds (Article 28.2, 161.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment is three years of imprisonment with a probationary period of two years. For a year, they are prohibited from holding the positions of heads of religious departments and dioceses.

The prosecutor's office reports that when imposing the punishment, the court considered the guilty plea and cooperation with the investigation.

