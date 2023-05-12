Ukrainian defenders reveal how many service dogs have been killed in Russian attacks

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 25 service dogs have been killed by Russian missiles in Ukraine. The animals, among other things, were guarding bases, storage points and arsenals that were hit by Russian missiles.

Source: Petro Bruzhyna, the head of the dog training department of the Command of the Support Forces of Ukraine, reported by Ukrinform

Details: Petro Bruzhyna has said that service dogs are involved in clearing mines and other tasks during the war, including the protection of territories.

At the same time, he has noted that during the mine clearance of the liberated territories, there have been no cases of injuries or traumas to either dogs or cynology experts.

"These [service dogs – ed.] are of great help," Bruzhyna said.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda recounted the work of the National Police cynology experts and dogs and showed what kind of ammunition they have.

In addition, it has also been reported that the border guards had a "four-legged hater of the occupiers" named Terminator.

A Ukrainian woman and her National Guard dog have won the World Training Championship.

