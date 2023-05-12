All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders reveal how many service dogs have been killed in Russian attacks

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 17:04

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 25 service dogs have been killed by Russian missiles in Ukraine. The animals, among other things, were guarding bases, storage points and arsenals that were hit by Russian missiles.

Source: Petro Bruzhyna, the head of the dog training department of the Command of the Support Forces of Ukraine, reported by Ukrinform

Details: Petro Bruzhyna has said that service dogs are involved in clearing mines and other tasks during the war, including the protection of territories. 

Advertisement:

At the same time, he has noted that during the mine clearance of the liberated territories, there have been no cases of injuries or traumas to either dogs or cynology experts.

"These [service dogs – ed.] are of great help," Bruzhyna said. 

 
Photo by belchonock/Depositphotos 

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda recounted the work of the National Police cynology experts and dogs and showed what kind of ammunition they have. 

In addition, it has also been reported that the border guards had a "four-legged hater of the occupiers" named Terminator. 

A Ukrainian woman and her National Guard dog have won the World Training Championship.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: