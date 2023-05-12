All Sections
Big area of fresh graves appears in occupied Mariupol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 17:43
Big area of fresh graves appears in occupied Mariupol

Cemeteries of Mariupol are growing: a big sector of new graves appeared in Staryi Krym cemetery.

Source: Mariupol City Council

Quote: "There is a significantly increased number of graves in sector No. 21 [of Staryi Krym cemetery – ed.]. It can mean that mortality has increased. Because the level of medical assistance is decreasing in Mariupol.

 

The lack of specialists leads to people not receiving the necessary treatment and qualified assistance. This is what the Russians have brought to our peaceful city – death, pain and grief." 

Details: Mariupol City Council has pointed out once again that, as per the information from Associated Press journalists, over 10,000 new graves were discovered in Mariupol at the end of 2022.

Satellite images have shown that most of the graves are located in a cemetery in the village of Staryi Krym. According to preliminary data, more than 22,000 people have been killed in the city. In actuality, this number may be several times higher.

