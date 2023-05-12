All Sections
EU ambassadors did not approve 11th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 23:40

Permanent representatives of the European Union member states failed to agree on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Friday, with another meeting scheduled for next week.

Source: Polskie Radio, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the Polish Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, many issues related to sanctions against Russia are very technical and complex, and therefore require careful expert analysis. At the same time, he expressed hope that the sanctions package could be agreed at the next meeting.

Sadoś has noted that the new package takes into account Poland's proposal to extend sanctions to propagandists and judges who pass sentences in political trials, as well as to impose restrictions on Russian transport companies.

He has pointed out once again that Warsaw also calls for a ban on imports of agri-food products from Russia to the EU: "In the current situation, we see no justification for extending the authorisation to import Russian agri-food products."

Background:

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Kyiv on Tuesday that the new sanctions would be aimed at countering the circumvention of trade restrictions already in place and were developed "in very close coordination" with the G7 countries.
  • According to media reports, the European Union is also proposing to cut off Russian oil supplies officially to Germany and Poland.

