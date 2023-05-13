All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IWF allows weightlifters from Russia and Belarus to compete in neutral status

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 04:34
IWF allows weightlifters from Russia and Belarus to compete in neutral status
STOCK PHOTO FROM GUTZEIT'S FACEBOOK

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in neutral status.

Source: official website of IWF

Quote: "Following an online meeting of its Executive Board (EB) today, the IWF decided to endorse and apply the IOC’s "Recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organisers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions".

Advertisement:

These conditions relate to the eligibility criteria, which athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport must adhere to in order to take part in IWF competitions, as well as the observance of their strict neutrality status during their participation in those events."

Details: The message stated that as part of this process, independent agencies will conduct individual checks on all athletes and relevant support staff with Russian or Belarusian passports who intend to compete in IWF competitions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: