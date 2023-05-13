All Sections
IWF allows weightlifters from Russia and Belarus to compete in neutral status

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 04:34
STOCK PHOTO FROM GUTZEIT'S FACEBOOK

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in neutral status.

Source: official website of IWF

Quote: "Following an online meeting of its Executive Board (EB) today, the IWF decided to endorse and apply the IOC’s "Recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organisers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions".

These conditions relate to the eligibility criteria, which athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport must adhere to in order to take part in IWF competitions, as well as the observance of their strict neutrality status during their participation in those events."

Details: The message stated that as part of this process, independent agencies will conduct individual checks on all athletes and relevant support staff with Russian or Belarusian passports who intend to compete in IWF competitions.

