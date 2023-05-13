All Sections
Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister discuss preparation of Ukraine's counteroffensive and weapons supply

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 09:24

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed preparations for a counteroffensive and the next arms deliveries in a telephone conversation with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Quote: "The two discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, including how contributions from international partners can support its success," stated the statement of the US Department of State based on the results of the conversation.

Blinken noted that Ukraine's sovereignty is vital to peace and security in Europe and reaffirmed the US commitment to holding Russia accountable, underscoring President Joe Biden's pledge to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Kuleba, in turn, wrote on Twitter that the conversation was aimed at coordinating further arms deliveries, cooperation with the Global South and the creation of the Special Tribunal.

Quote from Kuleba: "I paid close attention to the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and steps necessary to begin training of Ukrainian pilots," the message said.

Background:

  • Blinken said that the United States is ready to provide more weapons to Ukraine in the future, if it receives such a request.
  • Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russia, as the military still needs pledged Western aid.
  • Among the supplies Ukraine is still waiting for are armoured combat vehicles, including tanks, which Zelenskyy says are arriving in batches.

Advertisement: