Reconnaissance balloon from Belarus enters Polish airspace – Ministry of Defence

An object was spotted in Polish airspace that came from Belarus, probably a reconnaissance balloon.

Quote: "The Air Operations Center detected an object in Polish airspace that flew in from Belarus. It's probably a reconnaissance balloon. Radar contact was lost near Rypin," the ministry said.

Centrum Operacji Powietrznych odnotowało pojawienie się w polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej obiektu, który wleciał z kierunku Białorusi. Zgodnie z informacjami COP prawdopodobnie jest to balon obserwacyjny. Kontakt radarowy został utracony w okolicach Rypina. — Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) May 13, 2023

Details: The ministry added that the operational commander decided to involve the Territorial Defence Forces on duty to search for the object.

Major Witold Sura, the representative of the Territorial Defence Forces, confirmed that a search and rescue team has already been sent to the area where the balloon was likely to fall.

"The team is a small group, but large forces will be deployed if necessary. Our group is already working near Rypin," Sura said.

Andrzej Duda, Polish President, stated that the object discovered in the forest near Bydgoszcz is most likely a missile.

that the object discovered in the forest near Bydgoszcz is most likely a missile. Earlier, Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish Defence Minister, said that in December, they did not report a missile entering the country's airspace , the wreckage of which was recently found in northern Poland, although the military tracked it and tried to search for it.

, the wreckage of which was recently found in northern Poland, although the military tracked it and tried to search for it. Before that, the media, citing sources, reported that according to the first conclusions of the Technical Institute of the Polish Air Force, wreckages were found near Bydgoszcz - from the Russian Kh-55.

