Reconnaissance balloon from Belarus enters Polish airspace – Ministry of Defence

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 12:39

An object was spotted in Polish airspace that came from Belarus, probably a reconnaissance balloon.

Source: Poland’s Ministry of Defence on Saturday morning, writes European Pravda

Quote: "The Air Operations Center detected an object in Polish airspace that flew in from Belarus. It's probably a reconnaissance balloon. Radar contact was lost near Rypin," the ministry said.

Details: The ministry added that the operational commander decided to involve the Territorial Defence Forces on duty to search for the object.

Major Witold Sura, the representative of the Territorial Defence Forces, confirmed that a search and rescue team has already been sent to the area where the balloon was likely to fall.

"The team is a small group, but large forces will be deployed if necessary. Our group is already working near Rypin," Sura said.

