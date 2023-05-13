All Sections
Moldova does not let in Russian mercenary who wanted to transit to Ukraine

Saturday, 13 May 2023, 14:46

The border police of Moldova has reported that they banned a Russian mercenary from entering the country as he wanted to transit to Ukraine.

Source: This is reported by European Pravda, with reference to a statement of the Moldovan border police.

Details: According to the agency, 34 foreigners were refused entry to Moldova during the day. Among them was a citizen of Russia from the Piatnashka international brigade, the military unit that fought on the Russian side in the ongoing war. The police detained the Russian at Chisinau airport.

Quote: "The foreigner was discovered in the flow of passengers at Chisinau International Airport, and he intended to reach Ukraine by transiting through the territory of our country. The citizen had no right to cross the state border, and after filtering measures were taken, he was returned by air to his country of origin," the border police of Moldova reported.

The Piatnashka battalion is an illegal armed formation formed mainly by Abkhazians. During the war in Ukraine, this unit has been fighting in the ranks of Russian militants.

Reminder:

Recently, Leonid Manakov, the head of the so-called representative office of unrecognised Transnistria in Russia, called on Russia to increase the number of its "peacekeepers", explaining this by increasing security risks.

After that, Chisinau questioned Manakov's right to make such appeals.

