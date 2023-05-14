All Sections
"Hello, Mum": Ukrainian soldiers congratulate their mothers on Mother's Day

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 14:06

The Ukrainian soldiers congratulated their mothers on Mother's Day, which is celebrated on 14 May. 

The National Guard of Ukraine posted a video in which a soldier talked about his mother, who is waiting for him to return from the war.

"Every morning and evening, my mother waits for my call. She says that everything falls apart without my call, and she can't sleep at night. She is consumed with thoughts of something terrible happening to me," the soldier says.

The defender said that conversations with his mother were also very important to him.

"Something very peaceful from a parallel world is coming from her phone. ‘Hello, Mum. I ate, dressed for the weather, and put on my hat. I'm going for a walk, my friends are with me, we'll be careful, I promise,’" the National Guardsman said. 

The soldier believes that his mother will be proud of him, and he promises to take revenge for every tear she has shed and every wrinkle she has, and he dreams of meeting his mother after the Victory and thanks the mothers of his brothers-in-arms.

"I will postpone my work to come and visit you with my family. Thank you to the mothers of my brothers-in-arms who raised their sons to be trustworthy.  Thank you to those mothers whose sons we will never see," the soldier says.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared a greeting for mothers from the soldiers of the Air Command Centre.

The soldiers wish their mothers a peaceful sleep, thank them for everything and promise to come home with victory.

Ukrainian state border guards have also congratulated their mothers.

"Thank you for always waiting for us at home. Of course, we would like to say this in person, but now we can only do it through video," they say and hand over a bouquet of tulips.

On Mother's Day, soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine read out a poem by Nastasia Semeniuk written especially for the military.

