Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing man in his garden
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 14:55
On the afternoon of 14 May, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson Oblast, killing a man.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Prokudin: "Russian artillery attacked a residential building in the village of Respublikanets.
A 64-year-old man, who was in his garden, was fatally wounded by the shelling."
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!