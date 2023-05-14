Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing man in his garden

On the afternoon of 14 May, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson Oblast, killing a man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian artillery attacked a residential building in the village of Respublikanets.

Advertisement:

A 64-year-old man, who was in his garden, was fatally wounded by the shelling."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!