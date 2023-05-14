All Sections
Zelenskyy: Political, economic and trade barriers threaten all of Europe

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 21:10
Zelenskyy: Political, economic and trade barriers threaten all of Europe
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY DURING THE CHARLEMAGNE PRIZE AWARD CEREMONY. SCREENSHOT FROM THE BROADCAST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned European countries that political, economic and trade barriers threaten all of Europe.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s speech during the Charlemagne Prize ceremony in Germany

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Europe’s most lasting peace and greatest security have been ensured by building ties, not barriers, between the peoples of Europe. And when instead of strengthening our ties we face new barriers – whether in politics, economics, or trade. These barriers remind us of past mistakes, and we see a threat not just to one European nation, but to the whole of Europe."

Details: Zelenskyy then addressed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Mateusz, I am very grateful for Poland’s enormous support for Ukraine. It is very important for us to preserve this unity. Grains of misunderstanding between anyone in Europe should not give rise to conflict. This is a fundamental interest of all our people. Europe gains strength and prosperity every time a barrier on the continent crumbles," Zelenskyy said.

Previously: On 2 May, the European Commission adopted exceptional and temporary preventive measures on limited imports from Ukraine, after five EU member states accused Ukrainian agricultural imports of causing local prices to crash.

The European Commission’s new regulations thus overrode the unilateral decisions of five countries, applying the import ban to four agricultural products: wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine.

At the same time, the EU is expected to offer financial support for farmers in the five EU member states affected, as well as measures to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain through "solidarity routes" to other EU member states and third countries.

