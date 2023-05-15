UK PM: Meeting with Zelenskyy comes at decisive moment for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking place at a "decisive moment of Ukraine’s resistance".

Source: The Telegraph, quoting Sunak’s statement, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to him, Ukraine's allies "must not let it down".

"This is a decisive moment in Ukraine's resistance to a horrific war of aggression that they did not choose or provoke. They need the continued support of the international community to defend themselves against the barrage of ruthless and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year. We must not let them down," Sunak said.

He stressed that the UK will continue to support Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on 15 May he would be visiting London to hold talks with Rishi Sunak.

