Almost US$1.6 billion accumulated to deal with aftermath of Russia's aggression

The state budget has allocated UAH 61.6 billion [roughly US$1.6 billion] to the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Russia's Armed Aggression.

Source: Roksolana Pidlasa, Chairman of the Budget Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, in a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: This includes UAH 25.8 billion [roughly US$680 million] in funds received from the forced seizure of funds from the aggressor state. Another UAH 35.9 billion [roughly US$950 million] is 50% of the Ukrainian National Bank’s income over the past year.

Quote: "In 2022, the Liquidation Fund will be used to provide financial assistance for the repair of damaged housing (eRecovery programme), recovery of critical infrastructure, pilot repair projects in five oblasts, as well as a large number of facilities across the country that have been destroyed or will help overcome the socio-economic aftermath of the war," said Pidlasa.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 10 May, the eRecovery programme was launched to help Ukrainians receive funds to repair their homes damaged during the war.

The maximum amount of help is UAH 200,000 [roughly US$5,300]. Applications can be submitted through Diia (an app that allows Ukrainian citizens to use digital documents on their smartphones instead of physical ones for identification and sharing purposes – ed.).

As of the morning of 12 May, 5,575 applications were received under eRecovery, the state aid programme for the reconstruction of damaged housing.

The Ukrainian government has been developing new programmes to provide financial assistance to Ukrainians whose housing has been destroyed, in addition to the eRecovery programme launched on 10 May.

