CNN: Ukrainian forces have begun using long-range "Storm Shadow" missiles

STORM SHADOW MISSILE UNDER THE WING OF AN AIRCRAFT, PHOTO: ARMYINFORM

Ukraine has already used long-range Storm Shadow missiles, obtained from Great Britain, to strike Russian targets.

Source: According to European Pravda, CNN was informed about this by two US officials and one official of another Western country, who are familiar with the information.

Details: CNN's sources did not specify when exactly and for what purposes the Ukrainian side used Storm Shadow. A representative of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine declined to comment.

Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile jointly developed by Britain and France. Its firing range exceeds 250 kilometres.

Last week, Britain transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine, and the day before, the British government announced its intention to transfer hundreds of new attack drones to Ukraine with a flight range of more than 200 km.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine.

