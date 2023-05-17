55 combat encounters occur between Defence Forces and occupiers in a day – General Staff report

On 16 May, 55 combat encounters on 4 fronts occurred between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

Quote: "According to established information, the Russians launched 31 missile attacks on Ukraine, including 2 S-300 missiles on civil infrastructure of the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast and 2 Kalibr missiles on the civil infrastructure of the city of Mykolaiv.

In addition to this, the Russian occupiers launched 57 aircraft attacks and 96 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and on settlements. The Russians used 6 Kinzhal aero ballistic rockets, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles (2 missiles exploded in the air) and 10 ground-launched missiles (S-400, Iskander-M); 25 of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine’s civil infrastructure was damaged. Specifically, as a result of the Russian attack on the settlements of Dvorichna, Vovchansk and Tyshchenivka in Kharkiv Oblast, civilians were killed and injured; private houses, hospitals and other civil infrastructure was destroyed.

The threat of further missile and air attacks remains high throughout Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to concentrate main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – 55 combat encounters occurred on 16 May. The settlements of Bakhmut and Marinka remain in the epicentre of combat action."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no signs of formation of offensive groupings of the occupiers. The transfer of units of the Russian territorial forces, which were undergoing training at the Belarusians polygons, to the combat areas is ongoing.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist, Hremiach and Muravi in Chernihiv Oblast; Romashkove, Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Sadky, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Velyka Rybnytsia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Budarky, Nesterne, Kruhle, Zemlianky and Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast to no avail. They launched aircraft attacks in and around the settlements of Budarky, Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted offensive actions near the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and airstrikes near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne, Siversk and Chervone in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive actions. Fierce battles for the city of Bakhmut are ongoing. The occupiers also conducted offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Ivanivske to no avail. They launched aircraft attacks in and around Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Toretsk. The settlements of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Pivnichne and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast were attacked as well.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians continue to destroy the infrastructure of the settlements. They launched aircraft attacks on the settlements of Avdiivka and Vodiane, and attacked the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the units of Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks of the occupiers near the town of Marinka. The occupiers launched an aircraft attack near the settlement of Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast were under attack as well.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka. They launched artillery attacks on Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defencive. They launched aircraft attacks on the settlements of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Beryslav, Kizomys and Mala Tokmachka in Kherson Oblast. The occupiers also attacked the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiriia, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Tokarivka, Molodizhne and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched 14 attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Russians, and 4 attacks on their anti-aircraft systems. Yesterday, the Defence Forces destroyed 10 combat and 6 reconnaissance UAVs.

The units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six areas of concentration of manpower, three electric warfare stations, four ammunition storage points and one fuel and lubricant storage point of the occupiers.

