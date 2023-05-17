All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander posts video of captured Wagner mercenary: he talks about losses in Bakhmut and how wounded are abandoned

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 20:40
Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander posts video of captured Wagner mercenary: he talks about losses in Bakhmut and how wounded are abandoned
CAPTURED WAGNER MERCENARY SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO, SOURCE: SYRSKYI'S TELEGRAM

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has posted a video with a captured Wagner mercenary who talked about how he got into the war, about the losses of the occupiers in Bakhmut, and about how the Wagnerites abandon their wounded.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The defence forces near Bakhmut captured the enemy from the Wagner private military company. This is Denys Oleksandrovych Vatrushev from the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. He is 39 years old.

Advertisement:

Prigozhin recruited him for the Wagner private military company from prison, where he was serving a sentence for murder.

In the battle near Bakhmut, he received a severe mine-explosive leg injury and was abandoned by his comrades. Vatrushev lay wounded for four days until he was captured."

Details: The captured occupier said that they recruited him from prison, promised a good salary, that the mercenaries would stand at checkpoints, and in six months they would be amnestied, but instead they were thrown into a "meat grinder". Vartrushev added that he allegedly did not fight but evacuated the wounded.

He also added that he lay wounded in the trench for four days because his people abandoned him.

The captured Wagner mercenary said that the invaders suffered great losses; they say there is a "trench where a corpse is lying on a corpse".

The occupier declared that the war was not worth the money they had been promised and stated that if he had known where he was going, he would not have left under any circumstances.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: