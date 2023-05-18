All Sections
Japan to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:22

Starting in June, Japan will accept Ukrainian military personnel for treatment and rehabilitation after injuries.

Source: Kyodo News citing sources

Ukrainian fighters will be treated at the Self-Defence Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo as part of the aid program, because Japan has also suffered destruction in the past as a result of a war with an aggressor country.

This hospital is operated jointly by the Ground, Sea and Air Self-Defence Forces. It has about 30 medical departments, including general surgery, digestive surgery and rehabilitation.

 
 Photo: ChinaImages/Depositphotos

Japan's plan for the treatment of wounded soldiers will be discussed on 18 May during a meeting between Yasukazu Hamada, Minister of Defence of Japan, and Serhii Korsunskyi, Ambassador of Ukraine to Japan.

The Japanese government will also consider whether it can cover the cost of the treatment.

Background: In early April, Croatia also offered treatment and rehabilitation for Ukrainian fighters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: