Identity code: Ukrainian soldiers congratulate on Vyshyvanka Day

Vyshyvanka Day greetings are being shared on social media [a vyshyvanka is a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt, part of Ukrainian national dress – ed.], since embroidered ornaments are considered a talisman and a code of the nation.

The Ukrainian military and their commanders have also been greeting each other on this special day.

For instance, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service pointed out that the vyshyvanka is a symbolic reminder of the traditions of our ancestors.

Advertisement:

"The Ukrainian vyshyvanka is one of the brightest symbols of our culture. By wearing an embroidered shirt, we demonstrate not only its beauty and uniqueness but also our belonging to our ancestors – the Cossack line, whose work we continue today," the State Border Guard Service said.

A servicewoman in an embroidered shirt. Photo by the National Guard of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine emphasised that history is being made right now.

"Every day of our struggle is a bright pattern on the canvas of Ukrainian history.

We will pass any test, withstand and defeat all enemies! And the path to victory will remind our children of the ornament of invincibility and life," the Security Service added.

A National Guardsman in uniform and a vyshyvanka

Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko of the Special Operations Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stressed that it is thanks to Ukrainians that the "kosovorotka" has not become our new tradition [a kosovorotka is a traditional long Russian men’s peasant shirt – ed.].

"For many Ukrainians, the realities of today have changed the embroidery patterns to completely different colours. And now the genetic code of the nation is forever written in the stains on our uniforms.

When you wear a Ukrainian vyshyvanka, remember those who made it possible for our new tradition to avoid becoming the occupiers' kosovorotka," he says.

Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, posted a video of patrol cars "dressed" in vyshyvankas.

The National Police of Ukraine showed law enforcement officers swapping their uniforms for festive vyshyvankas for the day.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also sent out a message to mark this special day.

"A unique ornament on military uniform. An unbreakable symbol of national consciousness, identity, unity and the future Victory of our people," he stated.

Greetings from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this year's Vyshyvanka Day coincides with the anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatars.

"Today, I am wearing a special vyshyvanka with ornaments that symbolise the unity of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples. Symbols of our strength and our desire to live in our home.

Let this year's Vyshyvanka Day in Ukraine be a reminder of what our people have been through and how strong our culture is," the president explained.

The president wearing a vyshyvanka embroidered with Crimean Tatar ornaments. Photo from Zelenskyy’s Facebook

The Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, sent a brief greeting to Ukrainians featuring a photo of a fighter jet decorated with embroidered ornaments.

The National Guard of Ukraine noted that Vyshyvanka Day is a revival of Ukrainian traditions and values.

"The vyshyvanka is a symbol of the resilience, freedom-loving spirit and talent of our people, and their desire for self-improvement! A symbol that has endured through the centuries!" the National Guard added.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared a touching video to mark the day.

"The vyshyvanka is cultural armour for Ukrainians, our talisman that symbolises the strength, invincibility and unity of our people," the General Staff said.

"This is not just a garment, but a reminder of how far Ukrainian culture has come, and how whole generations have cherished the customs of the people in order to proudly call themselves Ukrainians!" the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasised.

The First Presidential Brigade highlighted that the military are the Cossacks of today.

A soldier of the First Presidential Brigade in a "combat" vyshyvanka

"The Cossack bloodline will never perish! The soldiers of the Burevii Brigade embody the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian Cossacks in the determined and courageous patriots of modern Ukraine.

The Cossacks of the 21st century wear embroidered shirts with tactical unloading systems, and instead of a sabre, they carry a rifle," the brigade added.

The brigade shared this greeting despite currently being in Avdiivka and under Russian fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!