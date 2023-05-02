Russians damage power grids in two Ukrainian oblasts at night: the power system is stable

The Russians attacked and damaged distribution networks in Sumy and Kherson oblasts, but the power system operated without restrictions.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy.

"Last night, distribution networks in Sumy Oblast were damaged in the shelling. Due to the fire, repair teams have not yet been able to start repairs and restore power supply for consumers as of Tuesday morning," the ministry said.

The attack also damaged the network infrastructure in Kherson Oblast.

After a large-scale attack on the night of 1 May, the electricity supply for consumers in the city of Dnipro and the oblast has already been restored. Consumers in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts are also connected.

During the day, power engineers could return light to more than 16,000 consumers.

"The energy system works stably, without restrictions," the Ministry of Energy concluded.

