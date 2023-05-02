All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hackers break into Litvinenko killer's email account and find denunciations and pleas for rewards for Z-patriots

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 May 2023, 16:25
Hackers break into Litvinenko killer's email account and find denunciations and pleas for rewards for Z-patriots

Hackers have gained access to the email accounts of Alexander Litvinenko’s killer, Andrei Lugovoi, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-corruption, and his associates.

Source: InformNapalm

Details: Among Lugovoi's correspondence, particular attention was paid to the parliamentary requests and denunciations written by the State Duma deputy during 2022 and 2023.

In just over a year, Lugovoi wrote at least nine denunciations to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia, including one of singer Valery Meladze.

He also denounced Russian citizen Vera Polozkova after her interview with [Russian YouTuber] Yury Dud; British citizen Christopher Donnelly [founder of the Institute for Statecraft]; some bloggers who had participated in advertising for the clothing brand Stone Edge; and the Auchan chain of stores regarding a tax evasion scheme in the Russian Federation.

He also denounced organisations, such as the Public Commission for the Preservation of the Heritage of Academician Sakharov, the Polish Society Polaros, the Volga Migration Centre, and Team Against Torture.

These are reportedly only a fraction of the denunciations that Lugovoi wrote.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Lugovoi wrote to the Office of the Prosecutor General requesting that the Freedom of Russia Legion [Russian soldiers who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine] be recognised as an extremist organisation and their symbols banned.

On 7 April, he sent a request that Z-volunteers [Russian military supporters – ed.] should be given awards by the Russian Ministry of Defence, together with a list of assets they had collected for the 58th Army of Russia, which is fighting in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In another request, Lugovoi demanded that the Russian Prosecutor's Office investigate the activities of the women's public association Soft Power, alleging that it was "inciting Russians to protest" against the "special military operation" [the Russian term for the war – ed.] in Ukraine.

In 2006, Lugovoi poisoned Alexander Litvinenko with polonium-210 in London. The European Court of Human Rights has recognised him as the direct executor of Litvinenko's murder. In January 2016, British investigators said that Litvinenko's murder was likely approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then FSB Director Nikolai Patrushev.

He has been sanctioned by the US, EU, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Ukraine.

In addition, among the files found in Lugovoi’s mail, there is a medical report dated 5 April 2023 which indicates the deputy's illness.

He has "C61 – Malignant neoplasm of the prostate" (T2aN0M0 stage II prostate cancer).

Doctors offered surgical intervention, but according to the report, the patient refused surgery and radiation therapy in writing.

Investigators believe that the disease is related to Litvinenko's poisoning, because even small doses of polonium-210 can cause malignant tumours.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: