Hackers break into Litvinenko killer's email account and find denunciations and pleas for rewards for Z-patriots

Hackers have gained access to the email accounts of Alexander Litvinenko’s killer, Andrei Lugovoi, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-corruption, and his associates.

Details: Among Lugovoi's correspondence, particular attention was paid to the parliamentary requests and denunciations written by the State Duma deputy during 2022 and 2023.

In just over a year, Lugovoi wrote at least nine denunciations to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia, including one of singer Valery Meladze.

He also denounced Russian citizen Vera Polozkova after her interview with [Russian YouTuber] Yury Dud; British citizen Christopher Donnelly [founder of the Institute for Statecraft]; some bloggers who had participated in advertising for the clothing brand Stone Edge; and the Auchan chain of stores regarding a tax evasion scheme in the Russian Federation.

He also denounced organisations, such as the Public Commission for the Preservation of the Heritage of Academician Sakharov, the Polish Society Polaros, the Volga Migration Centre, and Team Against Torture.

These are reportedly only a fraction of the denunciations that Lugovoi wrote.

Lugovoi wrote to the Office of the Prosecutor General requesting that the Freedom of Russia Legion [Russian soldiers who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine] be recognised as an extremist organisation and their symbols banned.

On 7 April, he sent a request that Z-volunteers [Russian military supporters – ed.] should be given awards by the Russian Ministry of Defence, together with a list of assets they had collected for the 58th Army of Russia, which is fighting in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In another request, Lugovoi demanded that the Russian Prosecutor's Office investigate the activities of the women's public association Soft Power, alleging that it was "inciting Russians to protest" against the "special military operation" [the Russian term for the war – ed.] in Ukraine.

In 2006, Lugovoi poisoned Alexander Litvinenko with polonium-210 in London. The European Court of Human Rights has recognised him as the direct executor of Litvinenko's murder. In January 2016, British investigators said that Litvinenko's murder was likely approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then FSB Director Nikolai Patrushev.

He has been sanctioned by the US, EU, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Ukraine.

In addition, among the files found in Lugovoi’s mail, there is a medical report dated 5 April 2023 which indicates the deputy's illness.

He has "C61 – Malignant neoplasm of the prostate" (T2aN0M0 stage II prostate cancer).

Doctors offered surgical intervention, but according to the report, the patient refused surgery and radiation therapy in writing.

Investigators believe that the disease is related to Litvinenko's poisoning, because even small doses of polonium-210 can cause malignant tumours.

