G7 approves plan to counter Russian energy blackmail

The G7 leaders have adopted a plan to counteract the risks of Russia's "weaponization of energy".

Source: CNN, citing the G7 joint statement.

Quote: "We will work together to ensure that attempts to weaponize economic dependencies by forcing G7 members and our partners, including small economies, to comply and conform will fail and face the consequences," the statement said.

Details: The G7 representatives added that using energy and other economic dependencies is unacceptable.

Russia has been trying to use energy as a weapon, manipulating prices and supplies to gain political leverage, since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 members meet in Hiroshima, Japan, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also present.

