Ukraine and Japan to organise joint conference on restoration of Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 21 May 2023, 17:29

During the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the parties agreed to hold a Ukrainian-Japanese conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine and to involve private business in this process.

Source: This was reported by the press service of the President’s Office. 

It is noted that the leaders of both states discussed further steps for the Japanese government to help Ukraine, in particular to strengthen the material and technical capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition to the agreement on the Ukrainian-Japanese conference, the possibility of Japanese investments in the production of hydrogen, lithium batteries, cars, power equipment, and the construction of overpasses and railway infrastructure was also discussed.

Quote: "The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine counts on Japan's support for the Global Summit on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the statement said.

Zelensky also thanked the head of the Japanese government for the invitation to take part in the G7 summit and noted the importance of Japan's support for the sanctions policy towards Russia.

Previously: 

During 2023, Japan plans to provide Ukraine with financing worth USD3.5 billion.

