Occupiers force men arrested in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to join Russian army

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the invaders arrest men in order to force them to join the Russian army under pressure.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are trying to arrest as many men as possible in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in order to put pressure on them to join the ranks of the Russian occupation forces.

Men are arrested for the slightest reason, in particular for violating the curfew imposed by the occupation administration. After that, the detainees are taken to field camps, where prisoners brought from the Russian Federation who have agreed to fight on the side of Russia are already waiting for them. The criminals put pressure on the detainees, persuading them to serve in the occupation army."

Background: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders forcibly mobilise men who have received Russian citizenship in Kherson Oblast.

