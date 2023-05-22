All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers force men arrested in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to join Russian army

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 03:26
Occupiers force men arrested in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to join Russian army
RUSSIAN CONSCRIPTS. PHOTO: RG.RU

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the invaders arrest men in order to force them to join the Russian army under pressure.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "The occupiers are trying to arrest as many men as possible in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in order to put pressure on them to join the ranks of the Russian occupation forces.

Advertisement:

Men are arrested for the slightest reason, in particular for violating the curfew imposed by the occupation administration. After that, the detainees are taken to field camps, where prisoners brought from the Russian Federation who have agreed to fight on the side of Russia are already waiting for them. The criminals put pressure on the detainees, persuading them to serve in the occupation army."

Background: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders forcibly mobilise men who have received Russian citizenship in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: