All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Head of German Defence Intelligence does not see threats to Putin's regime within Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:37

Bruno Kahl, Head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, says disputes in Russian society do not pose a threat to Vladimir Putin's government.

Source: This is reported by European Pravda with reference to DW.

Kahl noted that he did not see the weakening of Putin's power in the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

"We see no cracks in the Putin system," he said.

According to him, public criticism of the war against Ukraine is a common disagreement in Russia, and not a threat to the regime.

"Russia is still capable of waging a long-range war," he said, pointing to newly recruited soldiers.

Kahl said that Russia also has enough equipment and ammunition.

However, Kahl said that Russia had certain vulnerabilities, including the performance of the armed forces.

Earlier, Latvian Defence Minister Ināra Mūrniece said that it is a mistake to believe that Russia is weakened due to significant losses in the full-scale war in Ukraine and is not capable of new "strategic surprises". 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: