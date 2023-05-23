All Sections
7 Ukrainian oblasts left without electricity after Russian attacks – Ministry of Energy

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 13:11

Due to the Russian attack, 16 settlements were de-energized in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and 5 settlements and 2 mines were without electricity in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: Ministry of Energy

"Due to previous attacks and, as a result, technical violations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 16 settlements had been de-energized (all had their electricity supply restored), and 5 settlements in Zaporizhia Oblast [suffered the same].

In Donetsk Oblast, five settlements were left without electricity due to the attack, and two mines in one of the frontline cities of the oblast have been de-energized for two days," the ministry reports.

Also, due to Russia’s constant attack on the frontline and border territories, some Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts’ consumers remain without electricity.

"Repair teams are working where the security situation allows it.

Despite the difficulties, the energy system is stable. Large-scale repairs are continuing in preparation for the new heating season. Restrictions are not applied for domestic consumers," the ministry added.

At the same time, the export and import of electricity are not planned for this day.

The Ministry of Energy also reported on the situation in the gas industry.

According to the ministry, the injection of blue fuel into storage facilities continues – the volume of gas in natural gas storage facilities increased by more than 28 million cubic metres of gas per day. Blue fuel reserves have grown to more than 9.3 billion cubic metres of gas.

Advertisement: