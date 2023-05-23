All Sections
Ukraine's Prime Minister explains how much land has been sown, and the pace of demining efforts

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 17:50

A total of 10 million hectares (out of the planned 13 million hectares) of land have already been sown with agricultural crops in Ukraine. Efforts to demine agricultural lands are also currently underway.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a government meeting

Details: "Despite the difficulties, more than 10 million hectares have already been sown. We are expecting to sow a total of 13 million hectares this year," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister stressed that this fully meets the domestic needs of the Ukrainian market and, moreover, creates opportunities for exports, which could support Ukraine’s economy.

"Mine danger is a challenge for agricultural workers, and for the entire country. Demining is now one of our key priorities for this year in terms of the restoration of Ukraine. A dedicated government agency has been established to this end. We are attracting funds, and finding equipment and technologies to speed up the process," Shmyhal added.

According to his data, more than 110,000 hectares have already been inspected, and 600,000 explosive devices have been found.

Shmyhal added that clearing mines, especially in frontline areas, allows local communities to start the growing season and thus brings life back to those communities.

Previously: The Ukrainian government has set up a dedicated bank account for the Ministry of Economics to raise funds for humanitarian demining.

