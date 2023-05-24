All Sections
Six oblasts de-energized due to attacks – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:09

Russians continue to terrorise the frontline and border territories of Ukraine – as a result, there is damage to the energy infrastructure, and parts of the country are experiencing power outages.

Source: Ministry of Energy

Due to combat actions, 14 settlements were de-energized in Donetsk Oblast, and 8,900 consumers were left without electricity.

"After the last large-scale attack, one mine remains without electricity. We managed to restore the power supply to the second one," the ministry reports. [Two mines in Donetsk Oblast lost power due two shelling on 22 May – ed.]

Because of the attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four settlements were de-energized, and in Sumy, 2,400 consumers were left without a power supply.

"In addition, due to previous attacks, some consumers in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts remain without electricity as well. Repair teams are working where the security situation allows.

During the day, it was possible to return electricity for almost 22,000 consumers. Most of them are consumers in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts," the report says.

The Ministry of Energy reported about an incident in Poltava Oblast – a resident attacked a team of power engineers at work. During the fight, the attacker used pepper spray.

"The victims were injured, but by the morning their condition is satisfactory," the department added.

Despite the tough situation after the attack, the energy system is working stably. The repair effort continues at generation facilities and networks, the Ministry of Energy stressed.

At the same time, the export and import of electricity are not planned for this day.

According to the ministry, the volume of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities increased by 32.5 million cubic metres during the day. Blue fuel reserves amount to more than 9.3 billion cubic metres.

