Assets of Russian citizen whose companies supply Russian security forces with food seized in Cherkasy

Data released by the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine has shown that the court in the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy seized corporate rights and authorised capital of an enterprise worth over US$270,000 and real estate worth almost US$2.5 million; they belonged to a Russian national who supplies the Russian security forces with food products.

An enterprise in the city of Cherkasy owned by a Russian citizen is focused on the real estate sector.

The Prosecutor’s Office remarked that in fact, a private security company is one of the main trade springboards in Cherkasy for selling industrial goods, construction materials, food products, medical equipment etc.

"The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine established that one of the owners of the enterprise in Cherkasy Oblast is a citizen of Russia who owns more than 15 other Russian enterprises operating in Crimea," says the report.

These Russian enterprises deliver products and tobacco products to the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, department of the Russian Presidential Administration and other Russian government institutions.

Moreover, the recreation complex of the Presidential Administration and that of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia were also supplied by these companies.

The investigation is ongoing, and the arrested property is being prepared to be transferred to Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA).

