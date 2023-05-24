All Sections
The Netherlands to invest 260 million euros in providing Ukraine with artillery shells

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 16:15
The Netherlands to invest 260 million euros in providing Ukraine with artillery shells
KAISA OLLONGREN, MARK RUTTE, VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

As part of the European Union's initiative to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells within 12 months, the Netherlands will allocate 260 million euros for joint purchases.

Source: This was stated by Kaisa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, at the meeting of the heads of defence departments of the EU states in Brussels on Tuesday, writes European Pravda, with reference to the press service of the Dutch Defence Ministry.

Details: As Ollongren announced, the Netherlands provides 260 million euros for the project of joint procurement of 155 mm ammunition for Ukraine.

In March, the Council of the European Union approved a plan to provide Ukraine with a million rounds of ammunition within 12 months. It consists of three parts: the transfer of artillery shells from the stocks of EU states, joint purchases from defence companies and investments in industrial capacities.

According to the top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, as of now, the EU states have provided Ukraine with 220,000 artillery ammunition of various calibres and 1,300 missiles.

